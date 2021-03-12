Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Capital Group (HCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG):

2/25/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

2/19/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

2/9/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

1/25/2021 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.40. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

