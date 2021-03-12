Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kion Group (KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

3/9/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/3/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/4/2021 – Kion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

2/4/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/3/2021 – Kion Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

1/26/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/15/2021 – Kion Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Kion Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/12/2021 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Kion Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Kion Group Ag has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.