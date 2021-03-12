Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

3/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/4/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

2/26/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/25/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/12/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

