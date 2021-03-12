Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IMI (IMIAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/1/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

2/16/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/15/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

IMI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 995. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI plc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.