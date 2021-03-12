RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $663,140.76 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $663,140.76 and approximately $28,107.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00366736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.