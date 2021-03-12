Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.