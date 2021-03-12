Redd (RDD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,481.34 or 0.99778148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00086516 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

