ReddCoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $108.84 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,806.89 or 0.99718501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00390289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00297833 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00776549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00089628 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

