Refereum Price Tops $0.0045 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and $5,300.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

