reflect.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $16.94 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $825,758.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.31 or 0.00490787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00565388 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00077299 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,468,778 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

