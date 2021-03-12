Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 12,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 216.86, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

