Regency Centers’ (REG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 12,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.