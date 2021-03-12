REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 178,899 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO comprises 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WS Management Lllp owned 0.69% of REGENXBIO worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 748.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 11,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,113. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

