Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Synaptics worth $31,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

SYNA opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $140.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

