Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Graham worth $33,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Graham by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $592.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $267.89 and a 1-year high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

