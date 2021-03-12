Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $31.03 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Solar worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

