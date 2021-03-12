Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Hubbell worth $32,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $44,617,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

