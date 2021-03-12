Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.59 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $34,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

