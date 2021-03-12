Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of Winmark worth $33,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Winmark by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $198.75. The stock has a market cap of $686.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

