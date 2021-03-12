Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,900 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Balchem worth $34,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.66. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

