Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 676,704 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.98% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $33,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

