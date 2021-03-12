Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $35.07 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

