Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $40.18 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $65,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

DAL stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

