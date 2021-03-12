Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.04% of American Public Education worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 243,247 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

