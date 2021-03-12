Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

EPA:RNO opened at €39.74 ($46.75) on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

