Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,867. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Hospital Operations and Clinical Laboratory Services. The company provides a suite of healthcare related products and services for healthcare providers, patients, and individuals.

