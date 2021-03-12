Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Down 61.8% in February

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the February 11th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,565,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,867. Rennova Health has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
Rennova Health Company Profile
