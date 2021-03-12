Request (REQ) Trading Up 30.7% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Request has a market cap of $100.50 million and $2.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

