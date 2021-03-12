Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

