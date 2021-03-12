Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 12th (AAVMY, ABCM, AC, ACDVF, ADDYY, AHKSY, AIBRF, ALNA, AMEH, ANIP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 12th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$29.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$10.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Eight Capital currently has C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.40.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.