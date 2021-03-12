Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Taseko Mines (TKO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Taseko Mines (TSE: TKO) recently:

2/26/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.65. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Taseko Mines had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/23/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.90 to C$2.50.

1/12/2021 – Taseko Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market cap of C$636.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Get Taseko Mines Limited alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,939. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $667,355 over the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.