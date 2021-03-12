Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ready Capital (RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2021 – Ready Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/2/2021 – Ready Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,161,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

