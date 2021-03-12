ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

