Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Resolute Forest Products worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of RFP stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $770.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.