Revain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.17 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $6.17 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

