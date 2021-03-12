Reviewing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 10 14 0 2.46 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus target price of $436.96, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 163.14 $25.31 million $0.09 3,946.33 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Eventure Interactive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

