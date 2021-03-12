Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. Corporate insiders own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

