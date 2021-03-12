Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,488 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Hubbell worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $187.63 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

