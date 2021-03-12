Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,027 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,802 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of First Solar worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,820 shares of company stock worth $2,688,976. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

