Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Nucor worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

