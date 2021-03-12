Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.32 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,499 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

