Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of United Airlines worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

