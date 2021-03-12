Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.72 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of FMC worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

