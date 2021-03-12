Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Hess worth $24,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

HES stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

