Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of XPO Logistics worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

