Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of National Retail Properties worth $22,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

