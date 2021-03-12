Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,557 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Loews worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

