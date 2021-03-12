Rhumbline Advisers Sells 23,900 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.