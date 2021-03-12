Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 178.8% in February

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the February 11th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,368,000.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

LEAP traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,121. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.