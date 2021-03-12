River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $218.71

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.71 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.65). River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 3,618 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £179.45 million and a P/E ratio of 32.81.

Get River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.