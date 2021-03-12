RM (LON:RM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.04

RM plc (LON:RM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.04 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.99). RM shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 18,131 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.21. The company has a market cap of £191.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. RM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other RM news, insider Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total value of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

